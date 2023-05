Published:

These are pictures and features of the 650,000 bpd Dangote Refinery to be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari today in Lagos

Facts





(1) Africa’s biggest Oil Refinery





(2) The world biggest single train Oil Refinery





(3) The world biggest Fertiliser Urea Plant





(4) Africa’s biggest Petrochemical Plant





(5) Africa’s biggest Industrial City









