A New York jury ruled Tuesday that former United States president, Donald Trump, was liable for the sexual abuse of an American former magazine columnist in the mid-1990s, multiple US media reported.

The nine jurors decided following a civil trial that the ex-president did not rape E. Jean Carroll, but did find him liable for defaming her, The New York Times, CNN and others reported.

Trump was ordered to pay Carroll a total of $5 million in damages, the reports said.

AFP





