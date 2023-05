Published:

Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday, agreed to his nephew Davido's request to hold a 'Timeless' concert in Osun State following his confirmation as Governor of Osun State by the Supreme Court.

The singer took to Twitter to ask the governor if the concert should be held in the state, saying, “Timeless concert in Osun this year?? #Tunegee ??? Cc #AAdeleke_01”









Share This