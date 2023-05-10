Star Actor Robert De Niro Welcomes Seventh Child At 79

Published:

American actor, Robert Anthony De Niro Jr., has welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79.

Niro revealed this in a new interview with ET Canada posted on Tuesday.

While discussing parenting style and his latest film, 'About My Father', the actor announced the birth of his youngest child.

The interviewer, Brittnee Blair, told the actor, "I know you have six kids," and Niro replied, "Seven, actually, I just had a baby."

The Oscar-winning actor did not reveal the identity of his baby's mother.

He shares his adopted daughter, Drena and son Raphael, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, twin sons Julian and Aaron with ex Toukie Smith, and son Elliot and daughter Helen with ex-wife, Grace Hightower.

Share This