Innoson Vehicles Award N3 Million Scholarship To Overall Best UTME Candidate

Innoson Vehicles, a leading Nigerian automobile manufacturer, founded by Chief Dr Innocent Chukwuma OFR, has once again demonstrated its commitment to academic excellence by awarding a N3 million scholarship to Ejikeme Joy, the overall best-performing candidate in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for the 2023 academic year.





This gesture by Innoson Vehicles is not only a celebration of academic excellence but also a reflection of the company's dedication to investing in the education of young Nigerians. The scholarship will go a long way in providing financial support to Joy Ejikeme, enabling her to pursue her tertiary education with ease in the next five years.





Innoson Vehicles' decision to award the scholarship to the best UTME candidate is a commendable one, as it not only rewards academic excellence but also serves as an inspiration to other students to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits.





The company will continue to demonstrate its commitment to social responsibility through various initiatives, including scholarship awards, job creation, and support for local communities.





This latest scholarship award is a testament to Innoson Vehicles' dedication to empowering young Nigerians and investing in the future of the nation.





Joy Ejikeme, an indigene of Enugu State, who resides in Nnewi with her father who is a commercial motorcycle rider, thanked the Chairman of IVM for the scholarship and promised to make him proud.





Joy Ejikeme, a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi, Anambra State, emerged the overall best student in the 2023 UTME with a score of 362. Joy's scores in English Language, Physics, Biology, and Chemistry were broken down as 98%, 89%, 94%, and 81%, respectively.









