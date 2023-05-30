Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Sir Shina Peter Is 65 Years Today

Published: May 30, 2023


 

He revolutionized the music scene in the early 90s with Afrojuju which spread like wild fire across Nigeria and the globe 

Though he started early at the age of 12 , he hit his music height with the monster album Ace , followed by Shinamania, Experience,  Mr President etc 

No party was complete in the 90s without his music 

The big boys followed him like ants after sugar 

Of course he was the biggest act on our label Sony Music of which I was the Artiste and Promotions Manager at a point 

Sir Shina Peter is an amiable man , very generous to a fault 

When the history of Nigerian Music is written, of course a page will definitely be devoted to this musical icon 

Oluwashina Akanbi Peters ,husband to Sammie is 65 years today 

Congratulations sir

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is Editor In Chief of CKN News 


