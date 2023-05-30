Sir Shina Peter Is 65 Years Today

Published:

He revolutionized the music scene in the early 90s with Afrojuju which spread like wild fire across Nigeria and the globe

Though he started early at the age of 12 , he hit his music height with the monster album Ace , followed by Shinamania, Experience, Mr President etc

No party was complete in the 90s without his music

The big boys followed him like ants after sugar

Of course he was the biggest act on our label Sony Music of which I was the Artiste and Promotions Manager at a point

Sir Shina Peter is an amiable man , very generous to a fault

When the history of Nigerian Music is written, of course a page will definitely be devoted to this musical icon

Oluwashina Akanbi Peters ,husband to Sammie is 65 years today

Congratulations sir

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is Editor In Chief of CKN News

