Vacate EFCC Lagos Building Immediately ..Tinubu Orders DSS

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to vacate the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in Ikoyi, Lagos, immediately.

The President gave this order in a statement issued by the State House on Tuesday.

Tinubu said if there were issues between the “two important agencies of government”, they would be resolved amicably.

Recall CKN News had earlier reported that the DSS was preventing officials of the EFCC from gaining access to their office in Ikoyi, Lagos.

A source whose identity was not disclosed said that DSS blocked the whole building and placed an armoured tank at the front of the building. “They even placed an armoured tank just to scare us away”, the source was reported to have said.

Both agencies according to reports, have been in loggerhead with each other over the ownership of the building.

As of the time of this report, all the EFCC officials at the office in Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, were prevented from accessing the building by SSS officials.

