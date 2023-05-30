Breaking : GOV UMO ENO REAPPOINTS VETERAN JOURNALIST Ekerete Udoh AS CHIEF PRESS SECRETARY

Published:

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has approved the following appointments with immediate effect.

1. Prince Enobong Uwah - Secretary to State Government

2. Mr. Ekerete Udoh - Chief Press Secretary

3. Mr. Anietie Usen - Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity

4. Mr. Otobong Edemidiong - Chief of Protocol

5. Dr. (Mrs.) Uduakobong Inam Economic Adviser

Mr Ekerete Udoh a veteran journalist served for eight years as Spokesman and Chief Secretary to the immediate past Governor of the State Mr Udom Emmanuel

He brings into the job an experience spanning over three decades in Journalism, Media relations and strategic development

Share This