Seun Kuti's Trial Adjourned, Judge Not Available In Court

The trial of Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti has been adjourned till tomorrow, May 24, 2023, because the judge is not around, the source said.

As of the time of this report, efforts to reach Seun Kuti’s manager proved abortive because his phone was switched off.





However, when a call was made to Seun’s elder sister, Yeni Kuti, who is currently out of the country, she revealed that, as of the time of this report, she had no knowledge of the adjournment.

“I have no knowledge of the adjournment, his wife has not reached out to me today; she has not sent me an SMS to that effect; none of them has sent me a text yet. But I will call the wife now, you can call me back in 10 minutes,” Yeni told our correspondent on a WhatsApp call.

Seun Kuti was arrested for assaulting a police officer on the Third Mainland bridge, prompting the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to order his arrest.

The afrobeat musician later turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, in the company of his lawyer and family representative, and was later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, where he was eventually detained

