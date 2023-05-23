Buhari Set To Commission Second Niger Bridge Today ( Pictures)

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari will be physically absent at the official commissioning of the Second Niger Bridge scheduled to hold today

According to sources in the works ministry, who do not want to be mentioned in print, the N336 billion bridge, regarded as a legacy project, will be commissioned alongside six other road projects by the president via an online platform, Zoom.

One of the sources, however, noted that the Lagos-Ibadan expressway is not part of the six-road project scheduled to be commissioned.

This is despite promises by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to ensure its completion before April 30.





The sources said the “second Niger bridge will be commissioned on May 23. The president will perform the ceremony via Zoom. Also, six other road projects will be commissioned.”

Source: Punch

Share This