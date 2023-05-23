2023 Elections: Tribunal Gives Peter Obi Three Weeks To Prove Case

Published:

The Presidential Election Petition Court has given the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, three weeks to prove his case against the outcome of the presidential election.

This was stated during a proceeding at the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Tuesday

In order to ensure a speedy hearing of the petition, the court said there would be no oral examination of witnesses and that the adoption of witness statements will be required.

For star (or expert) witnesses, 30 minutes shall be used for evidence in chief, while 20 minutes will be for cross-examination, and five minutes for re-examination.

Share This