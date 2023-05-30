President Bola Tinubu Expresses Shock Over Dokpesi’s Death

Published:





President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, mourns Dokpesi’s death, saying he would be sorely missed.

In a statement by his media officer, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, the President said, “The death of Raymond Dokpesi is a blow to the media industry where he has played pioneering roles in private broadcasting. His pacesetting investment in the industry is an inspiration to many who come after him.

“The history of the evolution of the Nigerian media industry will be incomplete without prominent mention of Dokpesi and his giant footprints on the media landscape.”

Similarly, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, mourned Dokpesi’s death, describing him as “an illustrious son of Edo State, who recorded indelible achievements that marked him out as one of Nigeria’s most impactful media executives.”

“The Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno, Dokpesi, was an outstanding businessman and indeed, a media mogul, who took the bold step to venture into private broadcasting and broke the ground for many who came after him,” Obaseki noted.





