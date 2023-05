Published:

President-elect, Bola Tinubu’s ADC, Lt-Col Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf officially takeover ADC’s Office from Outgoing ADC to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Col YM Dodo

The brief ceremony took place at Aso Rock villa

With the end of his Principal's tenure, Col Dodo is expected to be reassigned by the Nigeria Army





