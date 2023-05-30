Delta Governor Oborevwori Appoints Vanguard Correspondent Ahon As CPS

Published:

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has appointed veteran journalist, Mr Festus Ighoteguonor Ahon as his Chief Press Secretary.

A letter signed by the Permanent Secretary, Government House Administration, E. Ogidi-Gbegbaje on Monday, said the appointment was with immediate effect.

The letter read: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that His Excellency, Rt. Sherrif Oborevwori has approved the appointment of Mr. Fesus Ighoteguonor Ahon as the Chief Press Secretary of the Governor of the State.

“Until his appointment, Mr. Ahon was the state Correspondent of the Vanguard Newspapers and National Ex-Officio of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ.”





