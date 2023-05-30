Dissecting Ugwuanyi's 8 Years Of Uncommon Stoicism And Equanimity By Samson Ezea

Published:

For the eight years of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi's administration in Enugu State, his remarkable and rare attributes that have continued to surprise and disarm people is his uncommon humility, reticence, stoicism and equanimity in every situation he finds himself.

These attributes are not common among the political class, especially in the third world like ours, where political office holders, not up to the status and position of governors misuse the paraphernalia of office to suppress, intimidate and oppress perceived political enemies and the opposition at every slightest provocation. Events and evidence of such oppression and harrassments of opposition abound across the country.

In the last eight years in Enugu state, Governor Ugwuanyi has been quite different and has demonstrated that leadership, politics, and governance could be undertaken without bitterness and enemies.

He didn't only provide a conducive and peaceful political atmosphere for the opposition and critics to thrive and operate in line with the democratic tenets, he accommodated the oppositions and even his perceived and known political enemies in the affairs of the state for the peace, unity and development of the state.

He has remained focused, passive, and unperturbed of the barrage of social media armchair criticisms and sponsored attacks against him and his government by professional mischief makers and the opposition.

He tolerated undue provocations, insults, betrayal, treachery, and sabotage even from trusted political allies among others. He has never harrassed or intimidated anyone, not even the press and some social media e-rats that often fabricate and peddle all sorts of malicious and libellous articles, stories, and features against him and his government. He is like water that has no enemy.

He demystified Lion Building and even his revered office as Governor by always opening his arms wide to accommodate and listen to everybody.

Some people have erroneously and mistakenly assumed these attributes as his weak point. But that is not true, that is his nature, and they have always worked for him.

In government, Governor Ugwuanyi lived his name-Gburugburu, meaning all rounder and for everybody. He never discriminates, segregates, or stereotypes anyone or a group in the state. He is the father of all.

He means many good things to many people. He is a gentleman from sole to crown. Exiting the coveted office of the Governor after eight years of good governance, Ugwuanyi has remained himself, a unique personality with unblemished record and outstanding selfless service to humanity and mankind. He is disarming, amiable, and awesome. He is a governor whose political attainments in the murky waters of Nigeria politics and other human endeavours have been impressive, divine, rapid, quiet, smooth, and seamless.

He is not a typical Nigeria politician but a leader with many positive, exemplary, enigmatic, and phenomenal parts. He is indeed a living school for leadership and followership.

Relating or working around and with him at any level leaves one with good knowledge, pleasant experiences, practical lessons, and testimonies to give about his person.

I have continued to find it difficult choosing my words or the most suitable adjectives to describe him whenever I want to write about him.

Not that I don't know what to write, I know. But my problem is how I will write about him without omitting or forgetting anything.

This has been my challenge over the years. The more I struggle to overcome it, the more he springs up surprises by his wonderful and commendable actions and inactions that bring out the uniqueness and more rare attributes in him.

There is no doubt that the conspiracies, gangs-up, backstabbing and political intrigues that led to Governor Ugwuanyi's loss of his senatorial election in Enugu North Senatorial zone were hatched and executed by his greatest chameleonic benefactors and allies, who have been envious and jealous of his rising political profile and soaring popularity.

Dissecting the situation and circumstances critically, Governor Ugwuanyi's only offence or sin was not performance, but his refusal to support clannish politics cum succession agenda and move by some powermongers to destroy the zoning of governorship seat in Enugu State with the push for Bar. Chijioke Edeoga to succeed him as Governor.

I, just like many others, admired the maturity, stoicism, and equanimity, with which Governor Ugwuanyi took the defeat, betrayal, and provocations by people he trusted without any quarrel, enmity

or altercation. Rather, he has continued to reach out and relate with everyone as usual.

Gburugburu who leaves office today at 59, has never seen politics, political position, or office as a do-or-die affair. To him, it should be a peaceful, rancour-free communal exercise. This is not far from the reason he is often called priest in politics by many.

Without mincing words or sounding hyperbolic, I can confidently and unequivocally say that Ugwuanyi is not a typical Nigerian politician who often politicises and sees everything from the prism of partisanship, even after elections. This is the attitude that has been the bane of good governance, peace, development, and security in Nigeria since the return of democracy in 1999.

To Ugwuanyi, partisan politics is secondary, while good governance is associated with the general wellbeing of the people and peaceful co-existence is primary. Politics to him starts and ends before, during, and after elections.

Immediately after that, good governance takes centre stage. The overall interest, welfare, and well-being of the people irrespective of party affiliation, religion, tribe or status takes precedence over any other interest.

This has been his leadership style before, and since 2015, he assumed office as Governor of Enugu State amidst daunting and obvious challenges. He is neither pretentious, political nor hypocritical about it.

As can be seen in the last eight years, his government's policies and programmes have always been fashioned in that direction. It is not in doubt that it is in his nature to care and cater to others. He places so much premium on it more than any other thing. He has been passionate and consistent about it and derives joy in doing it. No wonder he has been often described as a compassionate leader, rare humanist, welfarist, pacifist, and humility personified.

Of utmost concern and worry to Ugwuanyi at every given time is how to take care of the immediate welfare and wellbeing of the people, especially the downtrodden. He believes so much in humanity and mankind. He has massively touched lives and provided comfort for people at the grassroots level with the provision of numerous critical infrastructure which include roads, hospitals, schools, jobs, and others in the rural areas across Enugu State in an equitable and unprecedented manner.

These rural areas or communities have only been remembered or accessed by politicians before and during elections. Indigenes and residents of some of these rural communities have not seen buldozer, access, or asphalted roads for years. The people had lived and survived on self-help and communal efforts that were not enough to make life meaningful and comfortable for them before now.

But with Ugwuanyi government’s massive infrastructural development and opening of the rural areas across the state, which has led to the completion of more than 248 rural roads and still ongoing, the situation has changed for good for the people of Akpugo community in Nkanu West Council Area, Nimbo and Nkpologu in Uzo-Uwani Council Area, Ogboduaba in Udenu Council Area and other rural communities across the state.

Ugwuanyi is a man who is at peace with his people and God. He can sacrifice anything to ensure that peace reigns. He is never carried away by the paraphernalia of his office and exalted position of governor.

He has used power to unite and develop the state. Very unassuming and urbane, he is a listening leader who loves details and good results.

Born fifty-nine years ago, precisely March 20, 1964, into the modest and cultured family of Mr David and Mrs Veronica Ugwuanyi, of Ohom Orba in the present Udenu Local Council Area of Enugu State during the lenten period.

He was christened Lawrence and was also given Igbo name-Ifeanyichukwu, meaning "nothing is impossible with God. A name that is meaningful, philosophical, symbolic, and spiritual in all ramifications. A name that has lived with him and has continued to manifest in all his endeavours.

Ugwuanyi, just like his siblings, was brought up under strict Christian precepts. This has, in addition to nature and nurture, clothed him with humility, taciturnity, intelligence, honesty, and diligence.These virtues remain his greatest assets and strengths. Growing among his peers, he shone like a star both in academic and extra-curricular activities during his primary, secondary, and tertiary education pursuit.

His exemplary leadership quality began to manifest early in his life as a secondary school student at the prestigious St. Theresa College, Nsukka, where he was outstanding in character and learning. After his secondary education, he secured admission into the Nigeria’s foremost university, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance and M.Sc degree in Marketing, majoring in Public Relations.

In his quest for deep and wider knowledge, he moved further to acquire an MBA degree in Finance and Accountancy from Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT).

While his colleagues scrambled for white collar jobs, within and outside the country upon graduation, Ugwuanyi, who has always believed and preferred working for and with his people for the common good of all, picked a job at Premier Brokers Limited, a prime insurance broking firm in the Southeast zone owned by the five states of the zone and African Continental Bank (ACB) now defunct.

After many years of excellent performance, he rose to become the Chief Executive Officer of the Premier Broking Firm. In 2002, he became the 16th President of the Rotary Club of Emene, Enugu. It was at this point that his leadership qualities and exceptional philanthropy, especially to the downtrodden and the less privileged in the society, came to public fore.

Without hesitation and in appreciation of his rare philanthropy, the people of his town, Orba, in an elaborate traditional ceremony conferred on him the title of Dunu Gburugburu 1 of Orba, meaning the man of the people.

Satisfied with his exploits and track record in public and community service, Ugwuanyi’s people beckoned on him to offer himself for political office. His foray into the murky water of Nigerian politics commenced with his quest to serve as chairman of his local council area, Udenu. Despite losing the opportunity due to political intrigues and backbitting, Ugwuanyi remained undaunted and focused in his political pursuits, banking on God, his people’s support, and prayers.

In 2003, true to Ugwuanyi’s belief, expectation, and hope, the political opportunity came calling. He won the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to contest for Igbo-Eze North/ Udenu Federal Constituency seat. He overwhelmingly won the election, and his constituents enjoyed his quality representation. He was rewarded and appreciated by his people with reelection in 2007 and 2011, making him the longest serving House of Representatives member in Enugu State before 2015 general elections.

While in the House of Representatives, he moved so many motions and initiated some people-oriented bills. He also chaired and co-chaired so many committees,including the Marine Transport committee, which he chaired for eight consecutive years. He built bridges across party lines and the divide.

Following his philanthropy, performance and antecedent, while in the House of Representatives for more than a decade, Ugwuanyi’s desire to contest for Enugu State governorship seat on PDP platform in 2015 received massive support and accolades across the state. He won the PDP governorship ticket, contested, and won again the governorship election in Enugu State in 2019.

Today, Governor Ugwuanyi has completed his second term in office as Governor and will be bowing out with his head high and in grand style looking at where he met the state in 2015 and where he has taken it to and the golden opportunities and great potentials that lie ahead for his successor and the state in general





Ezea, writes from Independence Layout Enugu

