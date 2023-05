Published:

Oregon Police station in Lagos has been burnt down by an irate mob

The station CKN News learnt was burnt Monday over the alleged killing of one Idris by a policeman attached to the station

It could not established how Idris was killed by the police man known as Kabiru

But the State police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident but said no arrest has been made

He also confirmed that no gun or ammunition was stolen during the incident

