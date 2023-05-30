Mother, Two Daughters Found Dead In Lagos Shop

Published:

Men of the Lagos State Police Command are currently working to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman and her two daughters in a shop around PPL, Ijagun Okokomaiko area of the state.

The deceased, whose identities could not be immediately ascertained, were said to have locked themselves inside the shop for two days before their corpses were recovered.

While some residents suspected generator fume as the cause of death of the three persons, some suspected food poisoning.

Our correspondent, however, learnt that the remains of the deceased had been buried according to Islamic rites.





A witness, who did not want his name in print because of fear of victimisation, told our correspondent that he was informed of the incident when he went out to get breakfast.

He said, “On Friday night, the woman locked herself in the shop with her daughters while the generator was on. On Saturday, someone passed by and still saw the shop locked with the generator on.

“On Monday morning, people were worried as there was an offensive odour around her shop. Then, the husband broke into the shop and he found the dead bodies of his wife and children. These bodies were found in the inner shop and the other extension was where the generator was placed.”

The source said officials of the Ojo Local Government evacuated the corpses from the shop.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident happened.

“It has been confirmed that the incident happened last week,” he said.

Share This