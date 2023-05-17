Police Stop Street Hawker From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon

Published:

The Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday prevented a 25-year-old street hawker from jumping into the lagoon.

The squad made this known on its Twitter page on Tuesday.

The tweet partly read, "The hawker, Rabiu Nafiu, was restrained from leaping into the lagoon around 8:00 a.m.

"Nafiu on sighting the RRS officers approaching him, warned them not to restrain him from jumping. The officers managed to calm him down before getting him off the edge of the bridge.

"He has been transferred to RRS HQ on the instruction of the Commander of RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi."





