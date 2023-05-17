EFCC Hands Over Two Staff To Police For Killing Colleague

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has confirmed the arrest of two of its officials, Apata Odunayo and Ogbuji Tochukwu, who were allegedly involved in a scuffle that led to the death of a cadet in the Sokoto Zonal Command of the anti-graft commission, Abel Isah.

The suspects were said to have been dragged before a Chief Magistrates’ Court, Gwiwa in Sokoto for criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

The anti-graft agency also noted that the suspects have been suspended by the commission and handed over to the Nigeria Police Force.

The spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this on Tuesday during a press conference at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

It was gathered that Isah was allegedly beaten to death by Odunayo and Tochukwu who were his senior colleagues, over the deceased’s refusal to sign off on incomplete exhibits seized from a fraud suspect, that was handed over to him.

At the press conference, Uwujaren said Isah died on May 7, 2023, at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, where he was receiving treatment for the injuries he sustained.

He said, “They had disagreed over procedures for the custody of items belonging to a suspect in detention, leading to a fight, a conduct which the commission frowns at.

“The two officers with whom he disagreed have been suspended by the commission and handed over to the Nigeria police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“The latest information is that a two-count holding charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide has been filed against them at a Chief Magistrates’ Court, Gwiwa in Sokoto.

Both offences, Uwujaren said, were punishable under Sections 60 and 191 of the Sokoto State Penal Code Law, 2019.

In addition to the police investigation, the EFCC spokesman said the suspects will face further disciplinary measures in line with the commission’s staff regulations.

He quoted the commission’s chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, as sending condolences to the bereaved family.

