Police Urge Witness In Seun Kuti’s Assault Case To Come Forward









The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, urged anyone who claims to have seen singer Seun Kuti assaulting a police officer to reach out to him.





Hundeyin, disclosed this via his Twitter handle on Tuesday.





Sharing a video of the assault, he wrote, “If you are the man in this video or you know him or any other witness of the assault referenced in the video, kindly send me a DM.





“Witness protection guaranteed. We do appreciate your civic-mindedness.”





Kuti, in a 12-second video clip that went viral on May 13, 2023, assaulted a policeman on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.





The defendant turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, on Monday, following an order for his arrest by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.



