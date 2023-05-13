Police Parades Doctor Who Allegedly Sedates ,Rapes And Record Videos Of His Patients

Published:

The Kwara state Police Command today May 12 paraded a medical doctor identified as Ayodele Joseph who allegedly specialize in sedating and raping patients in his hospital in Ilorin, the state capital.

Parading the suspect at the Police headquarters in Ilorin, the state Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, said on the 5th of May, a female victim (Name Withheld) who is a nurse by profession reported to the Police that she went to Ayodele’s Hospital located in the Sawmill Area, Lagos Road, Ilorin for a surgery. Odama said the victim said that during her treatment, Ayodele sedated her, making her unconscious. Odama mentioned that the victim said before the sedation, she turned on her telephone and placed it in a vantage position to record the surgery unknown to the doctor.

He explained that the victim said that she woke up from sleep after the surgery to find out she was fully naked, adding that when viewing the recorded video, she discovered that the said Dr. Ayodele Joseph had unlawful sexual intercourse with her while under sedation.

The Commissioner noted that the investigation led to the recovery of the video recording of the sexual action of the said doctor on the victim and was supported by the result from medical examinations conducted on the victim.

The police boss added Ayodele has been arraigned in court by the Police over unprofessional conduct which resulted in the death of one Nneka Akanike at his hospital.

