Revealed: Maiguard Who Killed His Boss, Had Earlier Killed Another Woman Who Recommended Him For A Job

Published:

Security guard who killed his former boss in Rivers also allegedly murdered woman that recommended him for employment

Dolapo Tella Attoni, a legal practitioner and in-law to the woman murdered by her former security guard in Rivers State, has alleged that the suspect also killed the lady who recommended him for employment.

CKN News reported earlier that the suspect, John Danjuma, had allegedly killed Mrs. Boma Amaomu-Jumbo, a former Director of Admin in UPTH, at her residence in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

