Saturday, 13 May 2023

Revealed: Maiguard Who Killed His Boss, Had Earlier Killed Another Woman Who Recommended Him For A Job

Published: May 13, 2023


 

Security guard who killed his former boss in Rivers also allegedly murdered woman that recommended him for employment 

Dolapo Tella Attoni, a legal practitioner and in-law to the woman murdered by her former security guard in Rivers State, has alleged that the suspect also killed the lady who recommended him for employment. 

CKN  News reported earlier that the suspect, John Danjuma, had allegedly killed Mrs. Boma Amaomu-Jumbo, a former Director of Admin in UPTH, at her residence in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.


Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: