Natalie Portman, Top Speaker Of Impact23, Visit Children Hospital In Poland

Natalie Portman, the top speaker of the Impact23 conference, which has just ended in Poznań, visited the Wielkopolska Pediatric Center today. The actress, Oscar winner and activist, and privately a mother of two children, met with young patients to read one of her fairy tales.

The book "Bajki" by Portman, translated by Michał Rusinek on the initiative of Impact, was published in Poland as the only European edition. All proceeds from sales will be donated to the TVN Foundation to support Polish child psychiatry.

Mark Brzeziński and his partner Olga Leonowicz, the US Ambassador to Poland, joined Natalie Portman and took turns reading fairy tales with the star - Natalie in English and the Ambassador and his partner in Polish.

Of course, there was also time for conversations and photos. The Marshal of the Wielkopolska Region, Mr. Marek Woźniak, the Mayor of Poznań, Mr. Jacek Jaśkowiak, and the hospital director, Mrs. Izabela Marciniak, were also present at the meeting.

Impact'23 is the most prestigious economic and technological event in Central and Eastern Europe. Here you can network with top managers from the most significant global companies, policy makers, regulators, outstanding scientists as well as world-class experts and speakers.

