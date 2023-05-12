MY FEARS AND CONCERNS ABOUT BOLA TINUBU'S PRESIDENCY ( Part 1 ). .BY CKN

Published:

There is no gain saying that Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President elect will be sworn in as the 16th President of Nigeria come 29th May 2023 ( although some people still don't want to come to term with that )

He has been declared President elect, so shall it be except the tribunal says otherwise

But there is a dangerous trend brewing already even before he takes over office

The National Assembly is in total disarray now ( especially the House of Representatives) because Bola Ahmed Tinubu wants to impose his person as the Speaker

He has single handedly "picked" Godswill Akpabio as the President of Senate , as well as his Deputy

He has also "picked" Hon Abbas from Kaduna State as Speaker and Kalu from Abia as Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives

Forget the rantings by some People that it was the Party that picked them , NO it was Tinubu

Tinubu's action has thrown the House of Representatives in total turmoil with other APC candidates and majority of the National Assembly members kicking against it.

They were not consulted before such arrangements were made

For instance , by the arrangement, the Vice President ( NE ) , Deputy Senate President and Speaker of House of Representatives will come from same geo political zone ( North West)

The North Central will have no single candidate within the top six positions in the country ( if you exclude the Judiciary ) while a zone will have 2

Muhammadu Buhari since 2015 never interfered with whom becomes the Senate President of Speaker of the House ( atleast directly)

He was ready to work with anyone his party chose.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu's action negates the principles of separation of powers ( Moreso he was once a Legislator and should know better )

Asiwaju's goal may be a rehearsal of a repeat of what happened in Lagos since 1999 where he has single handedly picked who becomes Governor , Speaker , National Assembly Members , State House of Assembly members , LGA Councillors and all top positions in the State

In as much as I don't have any problem with the President elect picking whomever he wants to work with, he should be mindful of the fact that NIGERIA is more complex community than LAGOS

It is a more diverse community with so many socio-political , economic , religion and ethnic interests

He should be careful on how he impose the leadership of the National Assembly so that what happened in "1900" won't repeat itself

I wish him well as he warm up to take up one of the most challenging jobs in the world

We will be here as usual to examine and analyse his actions and inactions

GOD BLESS NIGERIA

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is a Journalist, Law Graduate, UK Chartered Arbitrator .

He is also a Chartered Mediator & Conciliator

