Nigerian Chef Attempts To Break Guinness World Record

A chef from Akwa Ibom State, Hilda Baci, is on a mission to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time.

In an attempt to clinch this record, the 27-year-old graduate on Thursday set up a four-day 'cook-a-thon' at Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos State.

She is set to cook multiple dishes for an expected period of time in order to get recognition from the Guinness World Records.

The current record for the world's longest cooking marathon is held by Lata Tondon who completed the task in 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 secs in Rewa, India in 2019.





