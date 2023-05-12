Bauchi FRSC Commander Calls For Inclusion Of Sharia Law In Prosecution Of Traffic Offenders

Published:

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Bauchi State, Mr. Yusuf Abdullahi, has called for the of Sharia Law in the prosecution of traffic offenders.

Speaking during an interview on Thursday, May 11, Abdullahi claimed that the laws guiding road crashes are not stringent enough, hence the need for introduction of stiffer laws such as the Sharia Law into traffic rules.

The FRSC commander who noted that Sharia laws affects family members of defaulters, added that it would instill discipline, encourage respect for traffic rules and promote safe road habits among motorists.

Abdullahi said;

“Let us introduce Sharia Law into road crashes, and people will wake up. Our people are too careless, and the vehicle owners don’t bother to check them.

“If we don’t introduce Sharia Law, many road users, especially in this area, would not start thinking twice before doing whatever they want to do. The introduction of Sharia Law will curtail bad behaviour, as most of the crashes are due to negative attitudes by motorists and other road users.

“People don’t want to take a rest; they over speed because they want to make money. If the law is introduced, by the time you are involved in a crash, it would be investigated; the guilty and his family would also be responsible for anything that happens in that vehicle.

“In a situation where the driver lost his life to a crash, if found guilty, the owner of the vehicle would also be held responsible as it would be revealed that he didn’t do his homework before giving out the vehicle.

“The extant law is working, however, the extent to which it works is very important because in countries where Sharia Law is being implemented, it guides attitudinal conduct to a level that even relatives and friends guide their relations in terms of what to do or not do.

“If stiffer penalties are being attached to road traffic crash offenders, it will go a long way to help us stem all drivers and other road users and make them drive carefully to avoid crashes.

“That is why the Sharia law will be better. If you look at the countries where it is being practiced, it is everybody’s business...

Share This