NUJ Applauds Court Over Verdict On NBC

Published:

Ruling on NBC Over Imposing Fines On Broadcast Stations Landmark





The ruling, by the Federal High Court Abuja on Wednesday, restraining the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) perpetually, from imposing fines on broadcast stations in the country is a landmark judgment putting an end to impunity and abuse of power.

The ruling should be applauded by all well-meaning citizens and institutions who believe in the rule of law, democratic governance and human rights.

For long, the NBC, operating a controversial code, has continued to act as a hangman on freedom of expression and the media on flimsy excuses.

The expectation is that the NBC will not appeal this well-considered ruling and work towards purging itself of authoritarianism and high handedness.

The broadcast media should see this as an opportunity to demonstrate greater responsibility and work towards national cohesion and stability by shunning all acts capable of truncating the nation's democracy by shutting out voices of division, hate and falsehoods.

Emmanuel Ogbeche

Chairman of Council

NUJ FCT

Wednesday, April 10, 2023.

Share This