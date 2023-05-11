Aisha Buhari Takes Remi Tinubu On Of Aso Rock Villa

Published:

First Lady Aisha Buhari took the incoming first lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, round some strategic areas of the official residence of the Presidential family in the Aso Rock Villa.

The Aso Rock tour took place on Tuesday when Buhari received Tinubu. However, newsmen were not allowed access to some parts of the building during the tour.

She explained that the Glass House in the villa is a transitional home of the first family and specifically meant for presidents during a transition period.

Buhari said: “The highly secure residential area of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is strictly to serve as an accommodation for the President and members of the family.”

The First Lady said that the glass house is a transit accommodation for outgoing presidents to pave way for necessary renovations on the main house for the incoming president and his family.

Responding, Tinubu expressed appreciation to the first lady for the warm reception accorded her.

Tinubu promised to work tirelessly for the benefit of all Nigerians.

President Muhammadu Buhari will hand over to President-elect Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023 after serving two terms.

Share This