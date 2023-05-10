Breaking : You Lack Power To Impose Fines On Broadcast Stations Court Tells NBC, Ordered To Refund N500,000 Fine To 45 Stations

Published:

An Abuja Federal High Court has barred the National Broadcasting Commission from imposing fines on Nigerian broadcast stations.

Presiding Judge James Omotosho, in a Wednesday ruling, said the NBC lacked the judicial powers to impose penalties.

Omotosho gave an order of perpetual injunction restraining the NBC from imposing fines, henceforth, on broadcast stations in the country.

He also set aside the N500,000 fines imposed, on March 1, 2019, on each of the 45 broadcast stations.

Justice Omotosho held that the NBC, not being a court of law, had no power to impose sanctions as punishment on broadcast stations.

He further held that the NBC Code, which gives the commission the power to impose sanction, is in conflict with Section 6 of the Constitution that vested judicial power in the court of law.

He said the court would not sit idle and watch a body imposing fine arbitrarily without recourse to the law.





He said that the commission did not comply with the law when it sat as a complainant and at the same time, the court and the judge on its own matter.

