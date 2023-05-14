May 29: Tinubu’s Enemies Will Labour In Vain.. APC chieftain.

Published:

Members of the Mainland Independent Group, MIG, a socio-political pressure group, based in Lagos State, have assured Nigerians that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will surely be inaugurated as the next president of Nigeria on May 29, 2023.

Speaking on behalf of the MIG, during a prayer session for the president-elect, organised by the group, Ibrahim Megida lampooned those clamouring for interim government, describing them as clowns who deserve to be pitied.

Megida, a Lagos-based APC chieftain, who co-ordinates the group, also dismissed moves to stop him at the court, as an exercise in futility.

Megida said Tinubu’s victory had come solely from God and not the making of any man adding that “this is why the enemies of progress and trouble mongers, calling for Interim Government should shut up. They shall labour in vain and will never succeed, as Asiwaju’s presidency is an appointment with destiny and not the work of any man.”

