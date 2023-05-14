Seun Kuti Reacts To IGP's Arrest Order (Watch Another Angle To Slapping Video )

Published:

In less than 24 hours , Seun Kuti has reacted twice to his unguarded action with a policeman in Lagos

Seun was captured in the video slapping the policeman at 3rd Mainland bridge

The Inspector General of Police Alkali Baba has ordered for his immediate arrest and prosecution

But Seun in his latest post on social media said he welcome the investigation by the Police high command

This was his post

“I welcome the investigation and will give my full cooperation! I also pray to the IG that whoever is wrong should be indicted.”

The 40-year-old had earlier claimed the police officer tried to kill him and his family.

Another video angle to the incident









