Less than 24 hours after the news filtered out about the death of a popular Nollywood actor, Saint Obi, another popular actor of Yoruba movies, Murphy Afolabi, has died on Sunday.

The actor was said to have fallen in the bathroom and subsequently slipped into coma before he was declared dead.

A colleague of the deceased in the Yoruba subsector of the Nollywood, Tunde Ola-Yusuf, confirmed the sad news.

