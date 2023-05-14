“𝐏𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄 𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐏𝐄𝐑 𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐂𝐘” - 𝐒𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐑 𝐏𝐄𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐎𝐊𝐎𝐘𝐄 𝐁𝐄𝐆𝐒 𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐀 𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐎𝐍 𝐁𝐄𝐇𝐀𝐋𝐅 𝐎𝐅 𝐒𝐄𝐔𝐍 𝐊𝐔𝐓𝐈

Published:

Peter Okoye has appealed to the Nigerian Police Force to temper justice with mercy concerning the case involving Seun Kuti.

Okoye made the plea after Kuti was captured on video assaulting a police officer.

Seun Kuti claimed that an attempt was made on his life and that of his family but the Inspector General of Police has ordered his arrest.

The IGP equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault.

However, Peter Okoye, believes Kuti’s conduct was influenced by the natural nature of a man to defend his family in a dangerous situation.

Okoye, while reacting to the matter on Sunday, said: “Quite an unfortunate incident and from reports, it seems Seun’s family was in danger hence the altercation.

“When you understand what happens when a man is put in a situation to protect his family from any form of danger, our emotions get the better of us.

“I ask and plead that the #NigerianPoliceForce accept our unreserved apologies for the unfortunate outburst and tamper justice with mercy.”

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disagreed with Okoye’s argument.

Hundeyin, in his response to Okoye, said: “Whenever you feel an unarmed lone police officer put your family in danger (God forbids it), go ahead and slap the officer. Do it in Nigeria and the USA where you visit often.

“I’m certain eminent Nigerians will bring up this argument of yours in your defence.”

