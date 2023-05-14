Police Arrest Four Staff Of Microfinance Bank Over Debtor Wife's Death

Published:

Police in Ogun state on May 10 arrested four staff of ZEFA Microfinance Bank, situated at Abule Ijoko Lemode area of Ifo local government, over the d€ath of a 50 year old Vivian Omo, a wife to one of their debtors.

A statement from the spokesperson of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, says trouble started when the bank staffers visted the home of the deceased to ask for the payment of loan taken from the bank by the deceased's husband but they were told that the man was not at home.





‘’Not satisfied with the woman's explanation about the whereabout of her husband, the bank staffs decided to pack all the electronics in the house to their office the step that was resisted by the deceased. While the deceased was struggling with the Bank's staffs, one of them pushed her and she fell down and was unconscious.





She was there and then rushed to hospital for medical attention, but was confirmed d€ad by the doctor on duty.''





Oyeyemi said the report was quickly lodged at Agbado divisional headquarters by the daughter of the deceased.





‘’Consequence upon which the DPO Agbado division, CSP Awoniyi Adekunle, quickly led his detectives to the scene where four staffs of the bank namely: Badmus Olalekan, Ajibade Oludare, Eniola Aduragbemi and Femi Oloko were arrested.''





He said the corpse has been deposited at Ifo General Hospital morgue for autopsy.





Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olanrewaju Oladimeji, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation. He also warned loan agencies to stop taking laws into their hands in the process of recovering loan from their debtors, as anyone caught in such act will be arrested and prosecuted.

Share This