Man Sentenced To Double Life Imprisonment For Killing His Girlfriend And Her Sister

A 37-year-old South African man, Hlabirwa Rassie Nkune, has been sentenced to two life imprisonment for killing his girlfriend and her sister.

His girlfriend, identified as Pretty Mazibuko and her police sergeant sister Marcia, were sh%t d£ad by the convict on May 15, 2022 in Kanyamazane, outside Mbombela.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to the m¥rders on Tuesday, May 16 and was sentenced by the Mpumalanga High Court on Thursday, May 18.

According to News24, Nkune sh%t Pretty multiple times before turning the g¥n on her sister.

He went on the run, but was arrested at his hideout in Springs on August 11, for the m¥rder of another woman in Mpumalanga. He is expected to stand trial next year for that m¥rder.

During his arrest, he allegedly confessed to Gardee's murder and was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted m¥rder.

The state, however, withdrew the attempted murder charges.

Handing out the sentence, Judge Takalani Ratshibvumo, said that Nkuna failed to give the court genuine reasons for the murders in his plea statement.

