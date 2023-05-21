NDLEA Arrest Alleged Drug Baron Charles Ezeh In Lagos

Published:

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arrested a freight agent, Nwobodo Chidiebere; a female suspect, Chioma Lucy Akuta; and the drug man behind the shipment, Charles Ezeh, with large methamphetamine drug concealed in powdered custard containers as part of a consolidated cargo going to London, United Kingdom at the SAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos.





The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, revealed this in a post on the agency's Facebook page on Sunday

Babafemi noted that the illicit drug consignment weighing 30.10 kilograms with a street value of N567 million was detected and seized by NDLEA operatives at the airport on Tuesday, May 16, after a follow-up operation that led to the group's arrest.

