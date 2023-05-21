Viral Video: Police Arrest Pregnant Woman For Stabbing Housemaid In Lagos

Published:

A pregnant woman, Eucheria Ndigwe, aged 30 has been arrested by the Police authorities in Lagos.

This is sequent to a viral video on social media where it was learnt she stabbed a 12 year housemaid Chinansa Aneme living with her with a knife

CKN NEWS gathered that Mrs Ndigwe a chronic child abuser resorted to the act because the domestic Servant didn't wash an item given her by madam





Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin said due to the fact that she is heavily pregnant, she has been moved to their recently upgraded Gender Unit, where in conjunction with @Lagosdsva, she will get adequate medical attention while investigation progresses.

