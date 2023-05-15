How Terror Suspect Blew Up Self After Gun Battle With DSS, Soldiers

Published:

There was pandemonium in Kaduna when a man took his life with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in order to evade arrest.

The incident occurred at Ibrahim Haske Road in the KEKE community of Kaduna Millennium City, on Monday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, gunshots were heard around 1 am when officials from the Department of State Services (DSS), soldiers, and the police arrived at the suspect’s residence.

It was gathered that when the man realised he was surrounded, he resorted to using explosives to end his life.

A security source revealed that an AK-47 rifle was discovered inside the house, along with two other IEDs that were later defused by the Anti-bomb squad.

“The man’s body was mutilated due to the explosive device, while his wife and children were taken away by DSS officials in their vehicles,” the source said.

A community leader, Malam Samaila, confirmed the incident, noting that the security operatives had barricaded the street to prevent people from approaching the suspect’s house.

Samaila stated that it is likely that the security personnel had tracked down the suspect to his residence to arrest him.

However, realizing that escape was impossible, he decided to take his own life inside the house.

The operation was jointly conducted by the DSS, police, and soldiers, who arrived in Hilux trucks, Jeeps, and ambulances. They left the community at approximately noon.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Jalige Mohammed, couldn’t be reached for comment as calls to his phone remain unanswered and is yet to reply to a text message sent to him.

Share This