Breaking : US Imposes Visa Ban On Nigerian Politicians, Officials Who Rigged 2023 Elections

The United States has imposed visa restrictions on politicians and people who where involved in undermining the just-concluded Nigeria’s 2023 elections.

According to Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, in a statement on Monday, the US said it is committed to supporting Nigeria’s aspirations to solidify the democratic process and rule of law.





In a tweet on Monday, Blinken said, “We have imposed visa restrictions on specific individuals who undermined the democratic process during Nigeria’s 2023 elections.

“We remain committed to supporting Nigerian aspirations to strengthen democracy and rule of law.”

