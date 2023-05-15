Why We Have Not Ratified Hilda Baci Record..Guinness World Records

Published:





The Guinness World Records has stated that it will review all the evidence first before officially confirming the record of Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci.

Hilda Baci early Monday morning broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual cook.

She achieved the feat after cooking for more than 87 hours and 45 minutes, breaking a record which was previously set by Indian chef, Lata Tondon back in the year 2019.

A Twitter user named AlexanderDGreat on Monday implored the Guinness World Record to say something about Hilda’s new record.

“Why is Guinness World Record not showing or talking about Hilda‘s cook-a-ton? Can’t see anything on their pages (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube),” he tweeted.

“We are aware of this amazing record attempt, we need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming a record,” Guinness World Records responded.

Baci launched into the competition on Thursday, May 12, 2023, at exactly 4 pm when she put on her cooker.

Hilda carries on despite having broken the record as she stated that she plans to cook for 97 hours, setting a new world record as the first human on earth to spend such an amount of time cooking.

The Cookathon has garnered attention both online and at the physical venue where celebrities are trooping in to support the chef.

Recall that the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has also shown his support for Hilda.

Sanwo-Olu on Sunday cheered the foodpreneur at the event currently being held at Amore Gardens in the highbrow Lekki area of Lagos.

Baci is not new to cooking competitions, as she was a participant in the maiden edition of the Jollof Face-off Competition in 2021.

The highly talented chef made Nigeria proud by winning the competition and walking away with a grand prize of $5000.





