Eight Suspected Yahoo Boys Nabbed in Two Abuja Estate

Published:

The Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, arrested eight suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects are Usifo Mophy, Eze Richard, Abdulkadir Sadiq and Emmanuel Joseph. Others are Tuoyo Kelvin, Joel Omojevwe, Joshua Omojevwe and Oreva Omojevwe.

They were apprehended at EFAB Estate Gwarimpa and Federal Housing Authority Estate, Nyanya, Abuja following credible intelligence about their internet-related fraud activities.

Items recovered from them include over 10 phones of different makes, HP laptops, a MacBook, 2 Toyota Camry cars, a Mercedes Benz C300 and a Lexus RX 350.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.





