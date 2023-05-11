Buhari Appoints Retiring AIG Garba Baba Umar As Adviser On Security

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the retiring Assistant Inspector General of Police, Garba Baba Umar as a Senior Security Adviser on International Police Cooperation and Counter-terrorism in the office of the Minister of Police Affairs.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement on Thursday, said the appointment was to enable Nigeria keep the important position and make way for him to complete his nationally beneficial tenure as an Executive Member of the International Police Organization, INTERPOL.





