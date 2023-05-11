EFCC Arrests ‘Crossdresser’, For Alleged Internet Fraud In Lagos

Published:

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested one Owoseni Gabriel, who posed as a woman to evade arrest, and 32 others for their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.





Gabriel was arrested alongside Salaudeen Hammed, Akinsanya Olamilekan, Olamofe Joshua, Akindele Saheed, Damilare Micheal, Patoki Ayomiku, Olakunle Ismail, Babalola Ayomide, Afolabi Olaibola, Abiodun Olayinka, Samuel Ogunyemi, Adebayo Olarewaju, Abdul-Fatai Olawale and Hassan Ayofe.





Others are: Samson Jeremiah, Kolawole Afeez, Owoseni Gabriel, Makinde Oluwasegun, Daniel Seun, Adefolahan Isreal, Olusegun Emmanuel, Olawore Micheal, Hammed Raheem, Micheal Tunde, Francis Chibundu, Jesse Oluwatobiloba, Adenekan Ayotunde, Qudus Adeyi, Sulaimon Oladimeji, Kayode Sunday, Daniel Owosine, and Boluwatife Gbolahan.





They were arrested on May 2, 2023 at the Iyana Ipaja axis of Lagos State, following credible intelligence received by the Commission on the activities of some young boys involved in computer-related fraud.





During the sting operation, Gabriel, particularly, wore a female dress and a wig to evade arrest.





Items recovered from the suspects include a Toyota Camry 2005 model, a Toyota Camry 2009 model, mobile phones and laptop computers.





The suspects will be charged to court after investigations have been concluded.





