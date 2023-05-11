EFCC Arraigns Ma’sha Allah Intl Promoter, Usman For Alleged Multi-million Naira Fraud In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, arraigned one Muhammed Usman and his firm, Masha Allah International Resources Limited, on a five count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and stealing before before Justice I.O. Ijelu of the State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

He pleaded "not guilty" to the five counts.

Following his plea, the prosecution counsel, Ahmed Yerima, prayed the court for a trial date "to enable the prosecution assemble its witnesses and for an order of the court remanding the defendant at a custodial facility.”

The defence counsel, J.H. Bashir, however, pleaded with the court for the defendant to be remanded in the EFCC custody, adding that “ We are in the process of bringing a formal bail application before the court with same to be served on the prosecution soon".

Justice Ijelu ordered the defendant to be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Facility, and adjourned the case till Monday, June 19, 2023 for trial.

Meanwhile, Usman was also arraigned before Justice Ijelu on a separate four-count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence and stealing.

He also pleaded "not guilty" to the four counts.

The case was also adjourned till June 19, 2023 for trial.





