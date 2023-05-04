Thursday, 4 May 2023

Breaking : Veteran Musician, Chris Mba Of " Baby Don't Cry " Fame Is Dead

Published: May 04, 2023



Vetran African and Nigeria pop musician, Chris Mba is dead. 

CKN  News learnt that he died on Wednesday night at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH

His death was confirmed by his wife.

He was made popular in the 80s with such songs like, Baby Don't Cry , Take It To The Top , Money, Love Everlasting  and many others 



The Abia State born artiste died from complications arising from kidney problem 

He solicited for funds some years back but not much was realized from the appeal 


Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: