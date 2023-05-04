Breaking : Veteran Musician, Chris Mba Of " Baby Don't Cry " Fame Is Dead

Published:

Vetran African and Nigeria pop musician, Chris Mba is dead.

CKN News learnt that he died on Wednesday night at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH

His death was confirmed by his wife.

He was made popular in the 80s with such songs like, Baby Don't Cry , Take It To The Top , Money, Love Everlasting and many others





The Abia State born artiste died from complications arising from kidney problem

He solicited for funds some years back but not much was realized from the appeal

