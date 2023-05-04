How My Daughter Was Poisoned In School..Actress Oshodi Oke

Published:

Nollywood actress, Ronke Oshodi Oke has narrated how she was called in the middle of the night that her daughter drank hypo and was rushed to the hospital.

The actress on her Instagram page made this known in a video shared via her Instagram page. on Wednesday

She added that her daughter was taken to three different hospitals for treatment before she felt better.

Oshodi Oke also called on parents to be mindful of their children, while also warning the school to ensure that such occurrences were avoided.

She said, “My daughter is in the university now. About three weeks ago, they called me around 3.45am that my daughter Jummy drank hypo, I was like hypo? How will my daughter drink hypo?

“I went to the hospital she was in. She was crying. She wasn’t herself.

“What happened is that maybe her roommate or her friends deliberately pour hypo into the water that she drank. They wanted to kill her.”

The actress, however, did not mention the name of the school.

She continued, “I intentionally did not mention the name of the school, because I do not want to spoil the name of the school.

“I am warning the school for the last time. If anything like this happens to my daughter again – I only gave birth to two children – I won’t take it likely.

“We went to three hospitals before my daughter was okay.”

