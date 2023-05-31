Breaking: FG, NLC Meeting On Fuel Subsidy Removal Ends In Deadlock

Published:

The meeting between the Federal Government and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) over fuel subsidy removal has ended without a consensus.

The meeting began around 4pm on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa.

Representatives of the Federal Government, including Dele Alake, the spokesperson for President Bola Tinubu; and the Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari.

Others government officials present were the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole.

The Organised Labour was represented by the NLC National President, Joe Ajaero; and the President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Festus Osifo.

After several hours of meeting with the Federal Government, the NLC demanded that the Federal Government return to status quo by reversing the price of fuel before resuming negotiations with the NLC.

The National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, who criticised the removal of subsidy stated that statusquo returns before any formal engagement with the NLC, to protect the Nigerian workforce and proffer additional solutions.

The NLC insisted that the Federal Government did not enter into any conversation even on palliative measures for Nigerians, hence the rejection of the latest announcement.

The union said it had decided to reconvene with its members to determine the next line of action.

Conversely, Alake described the meeting as robust, adding that talks would continue. He expressed hope that the parties would reach a reasonable conclusion at its next adjourned meeting.





