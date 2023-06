Published:

The Flying Eagles are through to the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup after beating Argentina 2-0 to send the tournament hosts out of the championship.





Ibrahim Muhammad opened the scoring for Ladan Bosso’s boys on 61 minutes before Rilwanu Sarki made it 2-0 in the first minute of added time to send the record six-time U-20 world champions packing from the tournament.





Up next for the Flying Eagles is a quarterfinal clash against either Ecuador or South Korea.

