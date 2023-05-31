NNPC Adjusts Pump Price Of Petrol To N537 Per Litre

Published:

CKN News findings has shown that some NNPC stationd have adjusted it's pump price for PMS to between N511-N537 per Litre

In Port-harcourt for instance the NNPC mega stations have adjusted to N511 while in some other parts of the country like Abuja it is N537

This is despite the fact that subsidies have been captured in the current budget till end of June 2023





The announcement by President Bola Tinubu of the removal of subsidies during his inaugural speech has brought about adjustment of fuel prices by petrol stations across the country

Also in circulation though unconfirmed is a price regime allegedly sent to all major marketers by NNPC across the nation









