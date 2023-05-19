Alleged Assault: Actress, Temidayo Morkinyo Cries Out After Beating By Actor

Published:

Up-and-coming Nollywood actress, Temidayo Morkinyo, on Thursday, accused her senior colleague, actor Shoneye Olamilekan aka Papa Show, for allegedly assaulting her while on a movie set in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The actress made this known in a series of posts shared on her Instagram story on Thursday.

In the video, the actress showed off her bleeding lips and accused the actor of punching her in the face after she reported his excesses to her boss on Thursday.

Narrating the incident, she stated that she was on a movie set on Wednesday when Papa Show called her rudely to buy him a drink. She further stated that she felt ridiculed with how he talked to her, but didn’t disobey.

The actress reported him to her bosses, Niyi Johnson and Afeez Seriki who promised to address the issue.

She was heard saying “I think one of them called him yesterday afternoon and he came to the set with some people to beat me up. He kept punching me in the face and raining curses on me.

"People were holding him but he refused to let go of me until he broke my lip with his fist."

Morkinyo added that her family was calling for justice as the assault has allegedly left her in pain.

She added, “My family is asking for justice Show Olamilekan beat me up because of origin drink. I be your maid?

“I did not say anything you oppressed fine. And u came back this afternoon to beat me up because I reported you to people that can stop from repeating the same thing.

“Pls, what is my offense pls? I went to where you sent me I delivered without saying pim or giving attitude. Only for me to see u beating me because I reported to my body and bro Niyi."

